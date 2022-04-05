Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task.

Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.

The legendary golfer was asked about his shoes during his news conference.

"I have very limited mobility now. With the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I need something different. Something allowed me to be more stable and that’s what I’ve gone to," he said.

"Nike’s been fantastic over the year for providing me with equipment and work. We’ve been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We’re still going to continue doing it and hopefully we’ll have something soon."

Woods shattered bones in his right leg, needed a rod in his tibia to stabilize the injuries, and needed screws and pins in his ankle after being involved in a car crash in February 2021. For him to be able to walk the golf course is an achievement in its own right.

Nike released a statement on Woods’ attire Monday.

"Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs," the company said.

Nike and Woods have had a partnership since 1996.

He wore Nike shoes at the PNC Championship in December but he was also allowed to use a golf cart to get around. He will be unable to use a golf cart this week at Augusta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.