Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after 27 years

Tiger Woods and Nike officially parted ways after 27 years of doing business together.

The legendary golfer made the announcement in a statement on X.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," he said. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

"Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way."

Woods said there will be more news in the coming days.

"People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter you in LA!"

Woods became the most iconic name in the sport’s history as he started to win major tournaments in the late 1990s. By the 2000s, Woods had the golf world at his fingertips. He would sport the red Nike polo each Sunday and win in some of the wildest fashions.

Woods has 15 major championships – just three off of Jack Nicklaus’ record. He is also tied for the most wins in PGA Tour events with 82.

Since his devastating car crash in Los Angeles, his tournament appearances have been far and few in between. He last won a major in 2019 at the Masters. The next tournament on his docket is unclear but he did participate in the PNC Championship and the Hero World Challenge late last year, sparking hope he will return, at least, to Augusta, in the spring.