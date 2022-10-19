Expand / Collapse search
Third installment of Yankees-Astros ALCS among priciest ever

The Yankees have yet to beat the Astros in October

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 19

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros meet in the American League Championship Series for the third time since 2017.

It's their fourth meeting in the postseason in the last seven years (Houston won an 2015 AL wild-card game, too), and the series between the rivals is one of the hottest tickets ever.

The average price for a ticket to the series on the secondary market, per TicketIQ, is $505, just five dollars shy of the record set by the Kansas City Royals-Toronto Blue Jays ALCS in 2015 (TicketIQ started tracking data in 2010).

Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees stands on second base while Jose Altuve (27) of the Houston Astros looks on at Minute Maid Park July 9, 2021, in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Royals were in their second consecutive ALCS that year after losing the World Series in seven games to the San Francisco Giants the year before, while Toronto was in its first ALCS since 1993.

It is both teams' most expensive ALCS in their home ballparks since TicketIQ started tracking data. Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 at Minute Maid Park in Houston are averaging $457, while the average for Games 3 through 5 in the Bronx is at $570.

Jose Altuve swing in the Bronx

Jose Altuve (27) of the Houston Astros hits a first-inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium June 26, 2022, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images / Getty Images)

NLCS TICKET PRICES BETWEEN PHILLIES, PADRES AT ALL-TIME HIGH

The Yankees and Astros have become bitter rivals in recent years since Houston's sign-stealing scandal in 2017. The Astros beat the Yankees in seven games in that year's ALCS and went on to win the World Series. 

The Astros also beat the Yanks in six games in 2019. Many Yankees fans (and some in the Yankee organization) are convinced the Astros were cheating that year, too. There are allegations Jose Altuve wore a wire during his walk-off home run. 

Jose Altuve ALCS walk off

Jose Altuve (27) of the Houston Astros is mobbed by Alex Bregman (2), Carlos Correa (1) and Yuli Gurriel (10) as he approaches home plate after hitting a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees to win Game 6 of the American League Championship (Bob Levey/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The ALCS starts Wednesday night at 7:37 p.m. EDT. The Astros, who are playing in their sixth consecutive ALCS, are the favorites to advance to their second straight World Series and their fourth in six seasons. 