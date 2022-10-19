Third installment of Yankees-Astros ALCS among priciest ever

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros meet in the American League Championship Series for the third time since 2017.

It's their fourth meeting in the postseason in the last seven years (Houston won an 2015 AL wild-card game, too), and the series between the rivals is one of the hottest tickets ever.

The average price for a ticket to the series on the secondary market, per TicketIQ, is $505, just five dollars shy of the record set by the Kansas City Royals-Toronto Blue Jays ALCS in 2015 (TicketIQ started tracking data in 2010).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Royals were in their second consecutive ALCS that year after losing the World Series in seven games to the San Francisco Giants the year before, while Toronto was in its first ALCS since 1993.

It is both teams' most expensive ALCS in their home ballparks since TicketIQ started tracking data. Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 at Minute Maid Park in Houston are averaging $457, while the average for Games 3 through 5 in the Bronx is at $570.

NLCS TICKET PRICES BETWEEN PHILLIES, PADRES AT ALL-TIME HIGH

The Yankees and Astros have become bitter rivals in recent years since Houston's sign-stealing scandal in 2017. The Astros beat the Yankees in seven games in that year's ALCS and went on to win the World Series.

The Astros also beat the Yanks in six games in 2019. Many Yankees fans (and some in the Yankee organization) are convinced the Astros were cheating that year, too. There are allegations Jose Altuve wore a wire during his walk-off home run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ALCS starts Wednesday night at 7:37 p.m. EDT. The Astros, who are playing in their sixth consecutive ALCS, are the favorites to advance to their second straight World Series and their fourth in six seasons.