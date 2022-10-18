NLCS ticket prices between Phillies, Padres at all-time high

The San Diego Padres enter their first National League Championship Series since 1998, and the Philadelphia Phillies are there for the first time in 12 years.

Both teams and their fans have waited a long while for their chance at a World Series, and the secondary ticket market is showing just how excited they are.

Prices are breaking records. As of Sunday morning, the Phillies-Padres NLCS matchup is averaging $863 per ticket, the most ever for any NLCS, per TicketIQ.

That breaks a record set back in 2013, when the average price for the San Francisco Giants-St. Louis Cardinals matchup was $678.

Although the Padres have been waiting much longer for an NLCS trip, it's actually Phillies fans driving up prices.

The average price for Games 3, 4 and 5, all at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, is $1,032. That was just $20 shy of the 2015 Chicago Cubs NLCS record, when the Cubs returned to the NLCS for the first time since 2003 and were looking to break their more than century-long World Series drought.

It may actually cost more to get into Game 5 than Game 7, which will be held in San Diego, if necessary. Game 5 prices are averaging $1,135 with the get-in price is at $479. The average price for Game 7 is $1,068, and the cheapest ticket is $33.

Getting into Petco Park for the series won't be easy though. Tickets for games 1, 2, 6 and 7 are averaging $736, the fifth-most ever by any team in an NLCS.

The best-of-seven NLCS starts Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego.