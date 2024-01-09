NFL great Troy Polamalu stars in Frito-Lay campaign as playoffs approach

NFL legends Troy Polamalu, Rob Gronkowski and Marshawn Lynch teamed up for a Frito-Lay campaign in a commercial that will run throughout Super Wild Card Weekend.

The "Taste of the Super Bowl" ad features the former stars biting into their snack of choice, when confetti bursts out of the bag to make them feel like they’re about to receive the Vince Lombardi Trophy all over again.

"It’s the celebration of the feeling and the nostalgia that it has with such a brand like Frito-Lay and the feeling of what it feels like to be a Super Bowl winner," Polamalu told Fox Business in a recent interview.

"The commercial covers it really well in terms of the excitement that you have."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Polamalu said it was a "pleasure" doing the commercial.

He sits in a barber shop chair biting into a Cheeto, but he told Fox Business that wasn’t his snack of choice.

"Cool Ranch Doritos," he revealed. "Literally everybody that I’ve told that to says the exact same thing, and the fact that we don’t have a steak sauce, seeds, made by Cool Ranch is a terrible thing. It’s an injustice."

NFL LEGENDS BRIAN DAWKINS, PATRICK WILLIS USING NIRVANA SUPER'S INNOVATIVE BEVERAGES TO STAY FIT POST-CAREER

Frito-Lay will give fans an immersive experience at the New York New York Hotel in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week, starting Feb. 8. The company said in a news release fans "will have the opportunity to try their luck at the Frito-Lay Snackpot, take a seat in the hottest ride on the Strip, feel the love at the Cheetos Chapel and so much more."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PEP PEPSICO INC. 167.17 -1.94 -1.15%

"More than 90% of football fans enjoy snacks and beverages on game day while they cheer their team on to victory," Frito-Lay North America Senior Vice President Tina Mahal said in a news release. "With this new commercial, we wanted to harness the power of our iconic brands to extend the victory celebration to viewers and bring the confetti to them."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday night with the Houston Texans hosting the Cleveland Browns. Polamalu’s Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday.