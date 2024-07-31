Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Published

Team USA Olympic golfer Wyndham Clark: How much has he earned on PGA Tour?

Clark won the 2023 US Open

Wyndham Clark will be on the Team USA men’s golf squad for the first time in his career and will be a part of the 60-competitor field at the Paris Olympics.

The 30-year-old has played well enough to become one of the top golfers in the world. He finished 2023 in 10th place in the Official World Golf Ranking, and ahead of the Olympics at Le Golf National outside of Paris, he is ranked fifth – just below his teammates Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele and one spot ahead of Collin Morikawa.

Wyndham Clark practices

Wyndham Clark of Team United States tees off on the 14th hole during a practice round on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 31, 2024 in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Clark has won three events since May 2023 – the Wells Fargo Championship, the U.S. Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this past February. The major win put Clark on the map as one of the top golfers in the country, though he missed the cut in three of four majors this year.

With the wins, Clark has earned some significant cash.

He has received $25,591,840 in his career, according to the PGA Tour website.

He talked about the frustrating year he has had as he geared up for the Olympic rounds. He told Sports Illustrated he feels like he is starting to get back to a level he knows he could play at.

Wyndham Clark swings

Wyndham Clark of Team United States tees off on the fourth hole during a practice round ahead of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 30, 2024 in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Then I've got to be honest, I've been very frustrated with how I played at the majors," he said. "I believe that I wasn't showing how good of a player I know I can be, and especially at highest level in the majors. But I've also got to look at how far I've come in two years. I'm fifth on the FedEx in back-to-back years and I've won multiple times and I have a lot of top finishes and I'm here at the Olympics.

"So I've got to make sure I don't let the outside people put too much pressure on myself because I've grown so much in these two years. It's not where I want to be in the future, but years like this, I've learned a lot and I'm hoping I take all the things I learned and play better in the majors next year."

Team USA men's golf

Team United States pose for a photo with the Olympic rings on the 18th hole during a practice round on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 31, 2024 in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The first round at Le Golf National begins Thursday.