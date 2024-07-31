Team USA Olympic golfer Collin Morikawa: How much has he earned on PGA Tour?

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner already in his career, and a gold medal would be the cherry on top of an already impressive resume at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Morikawa will enter the Summer Games as one of the 60 competitors in the field at Le Golf National outside Paris. He is set to represent Team USA for the first time on the Olympic stage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

He came into the tournament ranked sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking and fourth among the American stars Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.

He has not won a tournament since the 2023 Zozo Championship but has finished in the top 10 seven times this year alone. He has six PGA Tour wins overall and was the winner of the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship.

Morikawa has earned about $34,506,612 throughout his PGA Tour career, according to the league’s website.

GOLF INFLUENCER PAIGE SPIRANAC REVEALS BEST BUSINESS ADVICE SHE'S RECEIVED WHILE GROWING BRAND

He previously represented the U.S. at the 2021 Ryder Cup and the 2022 Presidents Cup.

"The United States is home to some of the best golfers in the world and it’s an honor to introduce the four men that will represent Team USA on a global stage," USA Golf executive director Andy Levinson said in a statement.

"Since the return of golf to the Olympic Games, Team USA has reached the podium on both occasions with Matt Kuchar earning bronze in Rio and Xander Schauffele bringing home gold in Tokyo. With such a talented team going to Paris, we feel confident in Team USA’s continued success."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The first round begins Thursday.