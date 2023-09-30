Taylor Swift's rumored appearance at Chiefs-Jets game seems to fuel ticket prices

Tickets to see Taylor Swift are nearly impossible to get as it is.

But catching a glimpse of her at MetLife Stadium Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets may be even more difficult.

As rumors swirl about Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce dating, a new report suggested this week Swift was going to be at MetLife Stadium Sunday to watch the tight end play the Jets.

Swift was in Kelce's mother Donna's luxury suite to watch the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears last week.

Ticket IQ says the cheapest ticket to the game is $133. At that price, fans could be touching planes flying overhead. In the 300 level, fans may not even get to see Swift unless they show her on the video boards. The average ticket price for the game was $467.

The highest price for a ticket is $36,193, according to Ticket IQ. The company said resale ticket prices are up 28% from Tuesday.

There are still more than 3,000 tickets available for the game.

Kelce and Swift haven’t made anything official about their relationship. The two-time Super Bowl champ said he’s hoping to keep that part of his life as quiet as possible.

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me." he said. "I’m the one that was … I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor. …

"So, yeah, I think it’s … what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out.

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."

While Kelce and Swift will be the main draw, it will also be a big game to see whether Zach Wilson can figure it out. He’s been under scrutiny since taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers.