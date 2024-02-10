Super Bowl LVIII prop bets and everything you need to know

It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without the food or the betting.

Proposition bets have become a staple of the Super Bowl tradition over the years.

"We have so many prop bets, over a thousand unique prop bets, and we’ll be adding more all the way up to Super Bowl Sunday," said Caesars Sportsbook Assistant Director of Trading Adam Pullen.

Prop bets are side wagers on parts of the game that may not be tied to who wins or loses.

"Four thousand ways to bet. The prop betting has taken up a life of its own. Sometimes, it’s almost more important than the game itself, who wins or loses. So many options, so many ways to bet," said Pullen.

And betting doesn’t stop when the game kicks off.

"We can bet all the way through the game. The next play, the next drive. How many yards they’re going to get on the drive. There is so much. Technology has made it a lot better for what we can offer on an everyday basis," said Pullen.

Over at Westgate, the sportsbook launched a menu of over 500 prop bets.

"We like to call it the game within the game, so how many yards the quarterback is gonna have. How many rushing yards a running back will have, who’s gonna score the first touchdown? Will this team make a 43-yard or longer field goal? You name it, we have it covered. But those are the prop bets, and they’re very, very popular," said Westgate Superbook Executive Vice President Jay Kornegay.

So popular that people are sometimes more interested in them than the game.

"They represent about 68% of our wagers, meaning they actually get more action than the game itself….they’ve become popular over the years because people have had a lot of success with them. They’ve done very well. We’ve won our share, the players have won theirs, but it’s a big part of the Super Bowl weekend now," said Kornegay.

Westgate Superbook also advises all bettors: Remember to stay within your means, and don’t bet on things you don’t understand.