Super Bowl LV outcome could be influenced by weather, Joe Namath says

Super Bowl LV’s outcome between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be determined by how the weather plays out Sunday, Joe Namath predicted Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The Super Bowl III MVP appeared on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” and expressed some concerns about potential rain and wind affecting the ball during the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

“The forecast calls for some rain, possible rain and some wind coming out of the north. The football does funny things in the air when gets hit by wind. The wind is supposed to be coming out of the north. So with the field goal kickers, the punters, it could influence the game a bit,” he told Stuart Varney.

Namath also cautioned bettors against putting wagers on the over when it comes to gambling on the game because of the question marks surrounding the weather.

BUCS' WILLIAM GHOLSTON DONATES $225G TO RESEARCH CANCER DISPARITIES IN AFRICAN AMERICANS

“… Knowing that the weather conditions are going to be a little bit off, knowing that the Tampa Bay defense is pretty darn strong and their running game is pretty strong they might be able to keep the ball out of the hands of the Chiefs a bit. I don’t know if it’s going to be over,” he said.

“You see, that ball gets slippery too with the rain. And turnovers, the fumbles, the slip of the ball out of the quarterback’s hands. These could throw the teams off. If it’s a foul-weather night, I’d think [the score] would be under.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The weather in Tampa calls for some rain in the early hours of Sunday but with light winds and the wetness tapering off by the night time.