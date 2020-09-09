These are the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites, oddsmakers, say

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year goes to the most outstanding NFL player on the offensive side of the ball who is in his first year in the league.

Last season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took home the award. Murray and the Cardinals were 5-10-1 but the first-year quarterback had solid-enough numbers to win the award.

Murray threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdown passes with just 12 interceptions. However, he was sacked a league-high 48 times in the 16 games he started. He was the first quarterback to win the award since Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won it in 2016.

This season’s crop of talented rookies is led by Joe Burrow, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 draft. But he does have some competition on his hands.

Here are the favorites to win the award, according to oddsmakers.

D’ANDRE SWIFT (+1200)

The Detroit Lions selected running back D’Andre Swift in the second round of the draft. He’s projected to be the team’s starting running back during the 2020 season. Swift played in all 14 games in 2019, totaling 1,216 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. His Georgia Bulldogs narrowly missed going to the national championship game and had to settle for the Sugar Bowl where they beat Baylor.

JERRY JEUDY (+1200)

The Denver Broncos selected Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 pick of the draft. Jeudy concluded his career at Alabama with 26 career touchdown receptions, which is second all-time in Alabama history only behind Amari Cooper’s 31 TDs from 2012-14. The Crimson Tide have a proven track record of grooming top wide receiver talent, a list that includes Jeudy, fellow classmate Henry Ruggs III and Cooper along with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Jeudy is expected to receive massive playing time in his first season.

TUA TAGOVAILOA (+700)

Despite injury concerns, the Miami Dolphins selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick of the draft. Tagovailoa had a successful junior year despite only starting nine games. He threw for 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. He served as a backup quarterback during his freshman year and eventually made headlines that same year when he led the Crimson Tide to win the 2017 National Championship Game after replacing sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second half. He will begin the season as a backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE (+700)

The Kansas City Chiefs took running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the last pick of the first round of the draft. His role with the team got bigger after Damien Williams opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns. In 2019, he rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries, which is good for a 6.6-yard-per-carry average. Edwards-Helaire started in 14 of 15 games for LSU, which went undefeated and claimed the national championship trophy. He was a fantastic receiving option as well. Edwards-Helaire had 55 receptions for 453 yards and a score, and as a kick returner, he had 10 returns for 214 yards.

JOE BURROW (+200)

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow is the favorite to win the award. He led the country with 5,671 passing yards and setting an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts his senior year at LSU. He will be the starting quarterback when the Bengals' first game is played. Burrow was awarded Offensive Player of the Game after defeating Clemson 42-25 this year to help LSU win its first title since 2007. In addition to earning the coveted Heisman Trophy for his incredible performance overall during the season, Burrow also received the Maxwell Award as the best all-around college football player in the nation and the Walter Camp Award as the college football player of the year.

Other Favorites: Justin Herbert (+1400), Henry Ruggs III (+1400), CeeDee Lamb (+1800), J.K. Dobbins (+2000), Jalen Reagor (+2000) and Jonathan Taylor (+2000)

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.