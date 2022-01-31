Super Bowl 2022 commercials: Guy Fieri becomes the mayor of the Land of Loud Flavors in first-ever appearance

Guy Fieri is doing something he surprisingly has never done before: appear in a Super Bowl commercial.

The celebrity chef teamed up with Bud Light Seltzer to become the mayor of the Land of Loud Flavors and bring Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda to the forefront of football fans’ screens.

Fieri told FOX Business in a recent interview that teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer at this time just made sense.

"I think the Bud Light Seltzer team just happen to be the smartest people. I think they finally got it like, here’s this guy that is all about loud flavor and is the mayor and is the man of the people and that’s what the Bud Light and the Hard Soda team is about. They’re about loud flavor, and they said let’s make this work," he said.

"When I got the phone call this was going to happen. I really had to make sure nobody was punking me. I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait is this really happening?’ Because I’m a huge sports fan – huge football fan in particular – and love all the commercials. Especially the Bud Light team has always done the best job of anybody. And I said, ‘OK this is great.’ I already had the seltzers, these hard sodas are coming out. Let’s get into this. So after we had a chance to just meet, it really became this collaboration of like we as chefs when we get together and make recipes or I assume a band would when they make music and this just got out of control."

In the commercial, fans watching the big game crack open a Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda when scouts from the Land of Loud Flavors enter through their fridge and hijack their drinks. The group enters through the fridge into the mysterious world to find that the mayor – Fieri – is about to take a sip.

Fieri announces to the world that there’s a "new flavor in town."

"I’ll tell you what, the residents are off the hook. I mean, that's the great thing about it and the rivers flow. There’s a statue of me holding a pretzel. Some would say, could you have dreamed that is going to happen? This is actually outside of my bandwidth. I would not have imagined that this would come about," Fieri told FOX Business.

"And if I'm going to get a chance to do it, I am being put in the best position. Great product, you know, delicious drinks. As mindful as they were making the cola and making the citrus soda and the cherry cola and orange, which is my favorite, but as mindful as they were about that and zero sugar, all those components, they took all those facets (and) did that in the commercial. And that to me was, you go big or you go home and we went big."

Fieri noted the number of special effects that went into making the commercial.

"It was a lot to learn in terms of how the CGI stuff works and I still don’t understand it," he said. "But the discipline of how I work and how hard we work and how much we do … There’s no crying in baseball. You gotta stay in the game. I was there early, I left late, took a short break. I didn't want to be one of those guys are waiting on me, so I'll just stay on set. Just tell me when you need me next. Every time I pushed to the next level, they were already at that level. It was just awesome."

Football fans will also have a chance to be in the commercial when it airs on Super Bowl Sunday. Bud Light Seltzer and Fieri are giving one fan a chance to see their name in the commercial by entering the contest through the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda website or on social media through Feb. 8

"When fans think Bud Light Seltzer, they think big, bold, loud flavors that are consistently pushing the category and going above and beyond consumer expectation," Bud Light’s VP of marketing Andy Goeler said in a news release Tuesday. "There’s no more appropriate way to bring fans a taste of our latest innovation, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, than by introducing our new universe 'Land of Loud Flavors' on the biggest and loudest stage possible."

Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.