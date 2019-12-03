Stephen F. Austin hero Nate Bain reveals what he's doing with $150K in donations

Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball hero Nate Bain started to receive tons of donations after his buzzer-beater helped upset top-ranked Duke last week.

Bain received $150,000 in donations that were going to help his family who lost everything when Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas in September. A GoFundMe was set up for Bain and his family by the university. Before the game, the fundraiser had only received just over $2,000.

Bain told TMZ Sports on Monday that his family’s home was covered by insurance and because of that the money from the fundraiser will be given to those who are still hurting in his home country.

“That money is to help other families within the church and on the school,” Bain told TMZ Sports. “It's going to help a whole lot of families.”

Bain thanked everyone for their donations as well.

“To those people who are watching right now or you’ll see this later, just thank you so much! You have no idea how [many] folks you’re helping. How [many] families and lives you’re gonna change because there’s still folks back home without constant water, without shoes, without clothes that this money is going to go towards,” he said.

“You’re making an impact inside a little kid’s life, you’re changing somebody’s life for the better. Shows there’s still great people inside this world, still humane people that are still thinking about others so I just wanna say thank you. My whole country thanks those who are still contributing.”

Stephen F. Austin is 7-1 this season. Their win over Duke was the biggest win in the program’s history and it turned out to be for a fantastic cause.