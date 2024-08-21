Steelers, amid quarterback battle, have 3 most in-demand games of NFL season, data shows

It is unknown who is going to be playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment, but that is not stopping fans from jumping at the opportunity to see them.

The Steelers traded for Justin Fields after his former Chicago Bears got the rights to Caleb Williams - but shortly before that, they brought in Russell Wilson on a free agent deal.

The two are battling it out for the starting job, and apparently, a lot of people want to see who will be under center in Week 1.

According to data from StubHub, the Steelers' first game of the season, where they pay a visit to Atlanta against the Falcons, is the third-most in-demand game of the entire NFL season.

The two games ahead of them? Also Steelers contests.

The highest in-demand game is the Steelers' home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 6, while the second-highest is their game against the Raiders in Las Vegas the following week.

That does make sense, though, as the Cowboys and Raiders rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, as StubHub's top in-demand teams for the season. The Steelers rank third. That number is based on cumulative ticket sales on StubHub for the 2024 season, as of this past Monday.

It is the fourth time since 2017 the Cowboys have the top spot - the Raiders were No. 1 last year. Dallas also plays in five of the top-10 best-selling games of the season, more than any other team (No. 1, and Nos. 6-9).

The overwhelming majority of Raiders tickets bought on StubHub, 89% as a matter of fact, come from non-Nevada residents.

"Las Vegas has transformed into a major sports destination, after acquiring teams of its own and hosting major sporting events like the Super Bowl - we're seeing a high number of visitors purchasing tickets to Raiders' games," Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for StubHub, said in a statement to Fox Business.

Of course, Pittsburgh is getting help from America's team and maybe the hottest sports town in the country, but Steelers fans are known to travel well - and who can blame them, as they have not finished under .500 since 2003.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.