State Street Investment Management strikes major multi-year partnership with the WNBA

State Street Investment Management and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) recently announced they entered a multi-year partnership, naming the Boston-based firm as the league’s official investment management partner.

Under the partnership, State Street Investment Management took on the role of title sponsor of the WNBA Preseason and the WNBA Coach of the Year Award, and is also the presenting partner of "Year 1," a rookie-focused content series. The investment banking company will also join as an associate partner for both the WNBA Draft presented by State Farm and the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, according to a joint announcement on Sept. 16.

"State Street Investment Management is an incredibly innovative leader in the investment management industry, and we have a shared mission to inspire and support our fans beyond the game," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. "We look forward to working with State Street Investment Management as they help investors evaluate and reach their financial goals."

Yie-Hsin Hung, president and CEO of State Street Investment Management, said the partnership reflects the values of both the firm and the league.

"We’re thrilled to partner with the WNBA, one of the fastest-growing brands in all of sports, to help tens of millions of fans learn how investing in their future can advance their ambitions – just like the athletes they admire," Hung said in a statement.

State Street Investment Management's sponsorship program, aimed at educating WNBA fans and encouraging them to invest, will include youth clinics led by WNBA ambassadors as well as the refurbishing of community basketball courts.

The investment banking company will also feature the WNBA's Lisa Leslie as the face of its "Getting There Starts Here" campaign. The Hall of Fame player, three-time WNBA MVP, and four-time Olympic gold medalist will discuss her journey and share how "investing has helped her pursue her passions," according to the announcement.

"Whether you’re a professional athlete, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a recent college graduate who just landed your first job, investing in the long-term potential of the financial markets is investing in your own potential," Leslie said in a statement.

Natalie Nakase, head coach of the Golden State Valkyries, was named on Sept. 17 as the winner of the 2025 State Street Investment Management WNBA Coach of the Year award, FOX 2 reported.

State Street Investment Management and the WNBA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.