Nike announces Caitlin Clark as its newest signature athlete

Nike Basketball announced Monday that WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is its newest signature athlete.

Clark, 23, burst onto the basketball scene during her historic collegiate career at Iowa. She became the top scorer in NCAA history, men’s or women’s, with 3,667 career points.

The Indiana Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft following her remarkable college career. In her rookie season, Clark set the WNBA rookie records for points (769), assists (337) and 3-pointers (122).

Clark also became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

"Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world," Clark said in the announcement. "I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together."

Clark’s signature logo is a combination of interlocking C’s.

"Two interwoven C’s reflect Caitlin’s magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment and remarkable shooting ability," Nike said in the announcement.

"Tucked between the larger letters is a smaller, hidden C that represents how Caitlin’s game was built from the inside out — a product of her passion for the sport, relentless drive and constant pursuit of perfection."

Clark has an upcoming logo collection that will include T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and pants, with her first shoe debuting in 2026.

"To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true," Clark said. "People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that."

Clark is the third WNBA athlete to become a Nike signature athlete, joining A’Ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Breanna Stewart is a Puma signature athlete.

Clark has been limited to just 13 games in her second season because of injury. The two-time WNBA All-Star has been out since July 15 with a nagging groin injury.

The Fever are 19-18 this season and hope to get Clark back on the court as they push for the playoffs.

