Diana Taurasi endorses Caitlin Clark joining short-list of WNBA players with signature shoe

WNBA great Diana Taurasi shared her thoughts on which basketball star should join the exclusive list of female basketball players to release a signature shoe.

Taurasi believes Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the best choice for the next signature sneaker. "Caitlin, of course," Taurasi told Front Office Sports.

Last year, Clark agreed to an eight-year deal with Nike.

The deal was estimated to be worth $28 million, The Wall Street Journal reported in April 2024. The figure represents the richest sponsorship contract in history for a WNBA player. While Nike has rolled out player-exclusive (PEs) shoes since Clark signed, Taurasi wants to see a signature shoe made available to the general public.

"I mean, I know she has some (player exclusives), little colorways, but you can do that on Nike ID. I mean the next Caitlin shoe should be the next one, and you know my kids will be wearing it."

The latest Clark-themed PEs, Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever," debuted in June.

Clark's deal with the athletic footwear and apparel giant reportedly included marketing and apparel collaborations and the development of a personal logo. Part of that deal also included the evolution of a signature shoe.

In January, Nike said the development process for a signature sneaker and a logo remains in the works. However, company officials also noted that it typically takes a couple of years before a logo is fully developed, and a shoe is ready to hit store shelves.

According to Front Office Sports, Clark's first signature model is scheduled for release in 2026.

Clark has played in just 13 games this season due to multiple injuries. She is averaging 16.5 points per contest, a few points below her rookie season average.

Las Vegas Aces star and three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's highly-anticipated signature shoe debut in February. The A'One "Pink A'ura" shoe sold out just minutes after its release.

Reigning WNBA champion Breanna Stewart also boasts a signature sneaker, the Puma Stewie series, launched in 2022. Stewart's teammate, Sabrina Ionescu, also has her own signature shoe. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's signature shoe with Reebok, the "Angel Reese 1," debuted at last month's WNBA All-Star game.