Soccer legend David Beckham joins Fanatics in exclusive multi-year trading card and memorabilia partnership

Another sports legend has joined Fanatics on an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal.

David Beckham, the English soccer icon and co-owner of Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer, has joined Fanatics for this partnership, which was announced on Monday.

The agreement includes all autographed and inscribed memorabilia and trading cards, appearances, meet-and-greet moments and much more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Beckham is the latest of many global soccer stars and legends who have exclusive deals with the digital sports giant.

He had previously been in an exclusive deal with Panini America, a rival trading card manufacturer, which was signed in 2021. It’s unknown what the financials are for this partnership.

ARTISTS TRANSFORM SUPER BOWL LX UNIFORMS INTO HAND-PAINTED MASTERPIECES FOR FANATICS FINE ART LAUNCH

Fanatics Collectibles’ president of trading cards, David Leiner, told cllct that Topps, the trading card and collectibles brand Fanatics acquired in 2022, had never worked with Beckham.

"We had done some cards, some parts of his image, all that stuff when we were a Premier League rights holder. But we had never had autographs."

That all changes with this deal, and it kicks off with a special one-of-one Beckham "Superfractor" card in the 2026 Premiere League Chrome packs, which will be available at retail on Feb 5.

Fanatics and the EPL agreed to an exclusive deal in 2024 after the top soccer league spent six years working with Panini America.

Leiner said Beckham will be a significant asset for their marketing possibilities as the multi-year partnership continues to develop.

"I think it just makes the portfolio a heck of a lot better, gives us a lot of upgraded ammunition here to work with," Leiner explained. "The deal includes significant marketing. ... We plan to engage with David and do a lot of fun things for fans and collectors, and hopefully bring more and more folks into the collecting world with David."

Other than the EPL, Fanatics Collectibles has exclusive partnerships with the UEFA Club Competitions (since 2015), MLS (since 2012) and Bundesliga (since 2008).

And Fanatics has gone global with its flagship stores, including one near London’s famous Piccadilly Circus, opening in April 2025.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Soccer is the biggest sport in the world, and soccer has a ways to go until it becomes a big collectible category," Leiner said.

"A player like David Beckham, he’s just going to continue to elevate collectibles, elevate the Topps brand."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.