Saint Peter's star Doug Edert inks NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings

Saint Peter’s men’s basketball player Doug Edert inked a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesday amid the Peacocks’ improbable March Madness run this month.

Edert and the restaurant announced the partnership with the team’s Sweet 16 matchup against Purdue on the horizon later this week. Buffalo Wild Wings is offering Blazin’ Rewards members six free boneless wings if any March Madness game goes into overtime during the customer’s meal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Saint Peter’s is on a magical run through the tournament and Edert has been among the reasons why they have played so well recently.

The New Jersey native scored 20 points in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game against Monmouth to give the Peacocks their first NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bid since the 2011 season.

REGGIE MILLER TEAMS UP WITH WENDY'S FOR 3RD YEAR, REVEALS WHAT SWAG MAKES IT INTO HIS BAG

The Peacocks were given the No. 15 seed and were stuck with a matchup against No. 2 Kentucky. But the Peacocks prevailed. Edert had 20 points in the game too. He was 5-for-7 from the field and had four rebounds. St. Peter’s won the game 85-79.

In the second round, St. Peter’s faced off against Murray State and beat the Racers 70-60. Edert had 13 points in that game.

Saint Peter’s will have its hardest matchup yet when they take on the No. 3 seed Purdue on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Edert isn’t the only college basketball player who inked an NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Men’s basketball players Trey Alexander, of Creighton, and James Akinjo, of Baylor, as well as women’s basketball player Nikki Baird, of Belmont, all partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings.