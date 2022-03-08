March Madness 2022: Reggie Miller teams up with Wendy's for 3rd year, reveals what swag makes it into his bag

Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller will be calling NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games as March Madness begins, and fans will be able to see him during the timeouts as well.

For the third consecutive year, Miller teamed up with Wendy’s as the fast-food chain is the official breakfast and hamburger of March Madness.

"This is my third year working with Wendy’s, and arguably, these set of commercials and working with them have got to be one of my all-time favorites," Miller told FOX Business in a recent interview.

"I knew coming into this they were going to give us a little bit more leeway on the commercials and how to approach them. They had an outline of a script, but they said we are not beholden to it. The commercials were fantastic to work with three straight years. To be the official breakfast of March Madness, I’m all on board."

The five-time NBA All-Star will be seen in four spots. He can be seen in a recliner chair, playing a game of HORSE with other workers and even donning special Wendy’s pajamas and slides.

Miller was asked whether he got to keep any of the swag he’s seen wearing in the commercials.

"Yes! I did get to keep the pajamas. A couple things I always do take from my Wendy’s shoots because they have these very cool glide-on slippers that you see in the commercials," he told Fox Business. "I always find a way to kind of slip those in my bag. Don’t tell anyone, but the slippers are, like, that’s probably my No. 1 item I’m most proud about. I wouldn’t say stealing — I would say harboring those slippers.

"But another thing I like are the candy-striped pajamas because a lot of people say ‘oh my God did you go to Indiana University?’ because that’s kind of their warmup. I see where they’re coming with that. But the colors are great. And yes, I do harbor a few things from the Wendy’s commercial. They find a way to make it into my bag. Miraculously! I don’t know how they get there."

Wendy’s giving those tuning into the March Madness events interesting offers via the chain’s app and with delivery. Wendy’s is offering a $1 Dave’s Single from now through April 10 when fans place an order via the app. From now through March 31, fans can also get half off their breakfast when ordering through the app. Additionally, Wendy’s is offering a $0 delivery fee from March 11-April 4 when ordering through the app or website.

Selection Sunday is on March 13 with the First Four beginning March-15 and the first round tipping off on March 17-18.