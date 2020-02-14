Expand / Collapse search
Ronda Rousey lands Facebook Gaming streaming deal

Rousey plans to stream once a week

By FOXBusiness
UFC and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey is adding another line of work to her growing resume.

Rousey, 33, announced a livestreaming deal with Facebook Gaming on Thursday. The mixed martial artist plans to stream once per week, beginning at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday with a broadcast of herself playing “Pokémon Sword and Shield.”

“Gaming has always been a huge part of my life, and I can’t wait to share that passion with my millions of fans on Facebook Gaming,” Rousey said in a statement. “Through my streams, people can hang out with the real me, not the ‘character’ version of myself they’re used to seeing, though the ‘Rowdy One’ can’t always be contained.”

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed. Rousey said all proceeds from her first stream on the Facebook Gaming platform would be donated to Australian bushfire recovery efforts.

Facebook Gaming is one of several players in the competitive video game streaming environment. Other prominent platforms include Amazon-owned Twitch and Microsoft-owned Mixer.

Rousey built a massive following during her stint in the UFC, earning the women’s bantamweight championship and successfully defending the title six times. After back-to-back losses in 2015 and 2016, Rousey went on hiatus from UFC.

In 2017, Rousey signed a full-time deal with WWE and became one of the wrestling promotion’s most prominent stars. She has also appeared in several movies, including "Entourage," "The Expendables 3" and "Charlie’s Angels."

