Alex Rodriguez a potential New York Mets buyer: Report

Longtime MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez has emerged as a potential buyer for the New York Mets after a deal to sell the franchise to billionaire Steve Cohen fell apart, according to a report on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Rodriguez, 44, is said to be considering a potential bid during an auction for the franchise, the New York Post reported, citing multiple sources in baseball and on Wall Street. Pop star Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez’s girlfriend and a multimillionaire in her own right, is also rumored to be interested in buying a sports franchise.

In order to buy the Mets, Rodriguez would likely have to submit a bid as part of a larger group of investors, much as his former rival, New York Yankees great Derek Jeter, did to become a part-owner of the Miami Marlins in 2017.

MLB SPRING TRAINING AN ECONOMIC HOME RUN FOR FLORIDA, ARIZONA

“[Rodriguez] genuinely loves the Mets,” a source close to Rodriguez told the Post. “He and J-Lo have talked about him buying a team ever since Jeter got the Marlins.”

Representatives for Rodriguez declined to comment on the report.

When reached, the Mets referred to an earlier statement from team owner Jeff Wilpon.

"We would like to assure our fans that we will continue our commitment to winning in 2020 and beyond and we'll work hard to earn and maintain everyone's confidence and trust," Wilpon said. "We'll be moving forward to find a new transaction. We will not be giving details or updates on the timeline or process until we are prepared to make a public announcement."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jeter put up $25 million as part of a $1.2 billion deal to buy the Marlins. While the Mets’ valuation is significantly higher at an expected $3 billion, Rodriguez amassed a fortune during his MLB career.

Rodriguez earned more than $450 million in salary alone during 24 seasons in the league. He has built on that fortune in retirement with a slew of investments in the real estate, fitness and media sectors.

Rodriguez has an estimated net worth of $350 million, according to the Post. Lopez’s estimated net worth is even higher at $400 million.

Aside from being a childhood fan of the Mets, Rodriguez has a history with the team as a player. Former Mets general manager Steve Phillips famously criticized Rodriguez’s contract demands when he was a free agent in 2000, arguing that signing him would create a "24-plus-one" roster. Rodriguez eventually signed a record-setting $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers. After two seasons, the Rangers dealt him to the Yankees.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Cohen reached a tentative deal with current Mets ownership to buy the team in December. The agreement called for Cohen to acquire an 80 percent stake in the Mets at a $2.6 billion valuation.

However, talks collapsed after Cohen reportedly balked at a five-year ownership transfer window desired by the current owners, the Wilpon family. Cohen walked away from negotiations, though the Post reported that he has not completely ruled out a deal for the team.