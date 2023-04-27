Top NFL prospect Bryce Young inks deal with Jordan Brand, Nike says

Former Alabama football standout Bryce Young is signing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, Nike announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft. In March, the Carolina Panthers acquired the top overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 after an impressive season in which he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns. He helped lift the Alabama Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff national championship game that season.

Other notable Jordan athletes who play in the NFL include Davante Adams, Dak Prescott, Cam Jordan, Devin White, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu and Deebo Samuel.

Jordan Brand usually keeps its roster of NFL athletes limited in an effort to maintain some level of exclusivity. The brand's first signee dates to 1999, when star wide receiver Randy Moss inked a deal.

In recent years, the interest from athletes has increased, prompting the brand to reconsider how many players it adds to its roster.

While the Jordan Brand has largely been associated with the NBA, the Jordan Retro football cleats have grown in popularity.

The Jordan Brand now has a presence in youth football, high school football and college football.

Young likely had a fair share of suitors for a shoe endorsement deal, but he ultimately chose the Jordan Brand.

From a marketing perspective, Young has an opportunity to become the face of the Jordan Brand's football division.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 ET from Kansas City, Missouri.