Powerade enters new market with electrolyte-enhanced Power Water launch

As Powerade continues to grow under the BodyArmor Sports Nutrition (BASN) umbrella, they’re now entering the enhanced water sector.

Powerade Power Water was launched on Wednesday, a new electrolyte-enhanced, zero sugar flavored water designed for hydration. This marks Powerade’s first product innovation in over five years.

Sabrina Niland, Vice President of Innovation, Strategy & Chief of Staff at BASN, explained to FOX Business that the brand’s determined mindset of continued growth. After rebranding the traditional Powerade sports drink, they found the enhanced water sector as the perfect way to innovate.

"Just looking back and seeing the success, we have been growing share in the category for seven straight quarters, basically since we took it over. We felt that we have more room to grow, we have more places to take this brand because it’s really resonating with consumers and consumers are continually looking for more functional benefits with their beverages," she said. "So, why not shake up the enhanced water category and give consumers what they’re looking for, which is more functionality and a great tasting product in Powerade Power Water."

How does a company set itself apart in the water sector? As Niland put it, functionality is the key as well as a great-tasting product. Power Water is formulated with 50% more electrolytes versus the leading electrolyte water beverage – a key component of the brand.

Then, when choosing flavors, Power Water will feature the brand’s iconic Mountain Berry Blast as well as Strawberry Kiwi, Tropical Pineapple, and Watermelon.

"We did extensive consumer research when we were developing this product. When it comes to enhanced water, really the main reason people buy it is they know they need to be hydrated, but they hate the taste of plain water," Niland said. "Making sure this product tasted good was paramount, but then it delivered a really unique and better-for-you functionality. With 50% more electrolytes, we wanted to continue to build on that.

"It’s something that’s really resonated – seven straight quarters of share growth. It’s really something that’s resonated with our sports drink brand, so we wanted to bring it to enhanced water."

Niland mentioned that more flavors are "in the pipeline" for next year, but this four-flavor lineup is one Powerade found consumers loved.

Power Water will be launching in 20-ounce single bottles and 16.9-ounce, six-pack offerings, and will be in retail stores regionally starting in October. It will follow up with being in-store nationwide as well as online via Amazon in 2026.

The final piece of this Power Water puzzle will be marketing, as Niland pointed out, wanting to get "liquid to lips" to get feedback from consumers. The brand will also be adding momentum to its newest innovation with high-impact partnerships and influencer-led storytelling, including collaborations with leading voices in fitness and athletes.

"Incredibly important," Niland said of the marketing side of this launch. "For us, making sure that we roll out Powerade Power Water with a fully integrated marketing campaign is the utmost priority for us. We have an incredible campaign, but we will have some star power behind this that will stand."

