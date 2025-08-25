Powerade refreshes 'It Takes More' campaign ahead of 2025 college football season

With hundreds of thousands of fans watching in the stands, and millions more at home, it truly takes more to be a college football player in today’s landscape of the sport.

That’s why Powerade continued the "It Takes More" as its national marketing campaign. Powerade announced the launch of a dynamic refresh on Tuesday featuring four of the top college football players in the country ahead of the 2025 season.

"It Takes More," which underscores Powerade’s ongoing support of college sports, features potential 2026 NFL Draft prospects: LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who returns as a Powerade athlete partner this season, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa, and Georgia running back Nate Frazier.

All four of these skilled athletes gave a glimpse into their personal motivations that fuel their drive to succeed, and hopefully, beat the others on the road to a national championship.

For Frazier, his personal motivation, like he said in his own standalone spot, is to "prove a kid from Compton [California] can write his own story." Frazier called it a blessing to be able to work with Powerade.

"I never really thought I’d be able to have opportunities like this to be able to be in this position," he told Fox Business. "Powerade is a drink that’s used by athletes around the world, not even the country. To be able to be in this position is amazing, and it doesn’t feel real. I’m just really blessed to be able to work with Powerade."

As a true freshman last season playing in the SEC, the hardest conference in college football, Frazier truly understood the meaning of "It Takes More."

"It takes extra hours of film. It takes extra hours being with your coach. It takes extra hours of field work. It takes more studying of the playbook. It takes more studying of the team you’re going to play against. … All the things you think you need to work on, dive more into it," he said.

Nussmeier, a candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season, added in a statement: "Playing at LSU means every snap is in the spotlight, and that comes with a ton of pressure. For me, it’s all about staying focused, putting in the work every day and proving I can rise to the occasion when it counts."

Powerade isn’t just teaming up with these four athletes for the college football season, though. As an extension of the campaign, the brand will be partnering with more than 35 NIL athletes from colleges and universities across the country to further amplify their footprint through digital and social media content.

"Today’s college athletes are balancing more than ever before – between NIL deals, the transfer portal, and the expanded playoff format, the pressure to perform has never been higher," Tom Gargiulo, CMO of BODARMOR Sports Nutrition, said. "With our new campaign, we’re proud to shine a light on the drive and determination it takes to succeed in this environment, and to show how Powerade is there every step of the way to keep athletes hydrated and ready to perform when there’s more on the line."

Powerade will also be hosting a "Tailgate Tour" throughout the season, showing up on-site at gamedays across the country with activations like hydration stations with prizes and giveaways. There will also be exclusive athlete appearances at top colleges and universities including LSU, Georgia, Arizon State and Iowa.