Published

SEC rival quarterbacks headlining new POWERADE commitment campaign ahead of college season

Garrett Nussmeier and Carson Beck joined the campaign

Garrett Nussmeier and Carson Beck are both vying for an SEC, and national, championship, but this time, they're a part of the same team.

The LSU and Georgia quarterbacks are a part of POWERADE's new "Commitment Takes More" campaign.

Sure, POWERADE is the tasty go-to for any athlete, but as Nussmeier said in a recent interview with FOX Business, there's much more than simply just living the life as a Division I athlete.

Garrett Nussmeier and Carson Beck

Garrett Nussmeier and Carson Beck are headline POWERADE's new "Commitment Takes More" campaign. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Being a Division I athlete is not easy," Nussmeier quips. "Sure, it looks cool, but there’s a lot of work, a lot of mental stress that comes with this, and a lot of guys can’t make it, because it’s too hard. It’s about discipline, it’s about being able to push through things when things get tough, it’s about being able to be on time to everything that you’re supposed to be on time for. 

"That starts with the culture our coach [Brian Kelly] pushes onto our program. He makes us take responsibility for our actions, and he keeps us in a mindset that wants to succeed in a way by doing things the correct way – not just on the field, but also in the building, in the classroom, on campus and everywhere that we go."

For Nussmeier, though, there's no better partner than the beverage brand, which is also a main sponsor of LSU.

Garrett Nussmeier

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.  (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN)

"I’m extremely blessed to have this opportunity. POWERADE’s a drink I’ve been drinking since I was little, it’s a sponsor of LSU, I drink it every day at practice and every day in the building. So, to have that responsibility of representing such a powerful brand, it means a lot to me. I’m very thankful to be selected, and hopefully, I do a good job of representing."

"For one, it tastes very good, but also, it keeps us hydrated, it keeps us in the right state. Obviously, down here in Louisiana, as hot as it gets, you gotta stay hydrated," Nussmeier added. "You have to constantly be drinking, because if you’re not, you’re going to lose it on the practice field the next day. So POWERADE makes us able to practice."

Nussmeier throwing

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Tiger Stadium.  (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

LSU begin their season on Sunday night when they face USC in Las Vegas. Beck will begin his season against Clemson in Atlanta.

