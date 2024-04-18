Portnoy reacts to Caitlin Clark's 'low' pro salary, argues the WNBA is currently a 'losing proposition'

After NCAA superstar Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy joined the heated conversation surrounding the league's "low" salaries.

"It is low, but it's built-in. It is based on the past, not the future. So, she'll hopefully change that structure. But that's probably what the WNBA draft picks deserve," Portnoy argued during an appearance on "Varney & Co."



"I will say this, Stuart, I love Caitlin Clark. She's going to make hundreds of millions of dollars in endorsements. I mean, yeah, her salary for the team is low, but she's got Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, you name it. She's going to be one of these premiers, whether it's Tiger Woods and men, Serena Williams, women. She's going to make plenty of money," he continued.



Clark was selected as the first overall pick in the WNBA draft, and will likely sign a four-year, $338,056 deal. She’ll earn $76,535 in 2024, an amount set to increase each year. If the team option is picked up in 2027, she’ll earn $97,582.



As Portnoy mentioned, Clark is likely to earn her fair share of profits through brand deals permitted by the NCAA's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) ruling — a business opportunity she has taken full advantage of throughout her college career.

"It's all supply and demand. She's bringing the demand." - Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports founder

For instance, Clark is reportedly nearing a lucrative, eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike for which she is expected to have her own signature shoe.

The college star had a deal with Nike during her time at Iowa University, which was pre-set to expire at the conclusion of the women's college basketball season last week.

Last year, Nike signed former Oregon Ducks' star and current WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu to a deal worth $24 million. She also released a signature shoe.

As a sports-adjacent business leader himself, Portnoy doubled down on his candid assertion that the WNBA is currently a "losing proposition."

"I'm pretty sure that up to this point, the WNBA is a losing proposition. The NBA is a very lucrative proposition. I think the players probably had more bargaining power, where women, if you're working for a company that's making no money, it's harder to say ‘give me a bigger share of nothing,’" he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney.

"Hopefully that changes. Hopefully Caitlin Clark changes it, but it's all supply and demand. She's bringing the demand, so we'll see if it changes."

