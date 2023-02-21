WNBA superstar Sabrina Ioenscu's rookie card sells for highest price in women's basketball history

There are only five Sabrina Ionescu rookie cards out there, and one of them just made history.

One of the rare cards just sold for $10,800, becoming the most expensive card in WNBA history.

The card was sold Sunday night via PWCC.

The 2020 Panini Prizm WNBA Black Gold card is the first WNBA card to net five figures.

TMZ Sports notes that Ionescu memorabilia prices have skyrocketed since the Liberty have added some top free agents, including former UConn star Breanna Stewart.

"The table is set for one of the most exciting WNBA seasons to date, and Ionescu is right at the forefront," PWCC exec Jesse Craig said. "Collectors are anticipating that energy and excitement and looking to buy premier Ionescu cards. We're entering an interesting phase here where supply for these high-end cards won't be able to match the demand."

Ionescu was the first overall pick out of the University of Oregon in 2020. She's the NCAA women's all-time leader in triple-doubles (21), and, in her second pro season, she became the first player in league history to record a 30-point triple-double.

For her career, Ionescu averages 15 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.