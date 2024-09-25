Patriots owner Robert Kraft buys signed Tom Brady rookie card for six figures at auction

Maybe Tom Brady's divorce from the New England Patriots was ugly, but Robert Kraft still knows the GOAT's value.

Sitting beside one another at the Harlem Parish on Tuesday night, the Pats owner purchased a Brady card at Sotheby's "Holy Grails" auction for $120,000.

It was a 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket BGC, graded a 9.5 and autographed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion himself.

The card was one of four featuring Brady auctioned off – together, they combined to go for $813,600.

Tuesday's event marked the first sale since Soethby's and Fanatics announced their partnership in June. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin told FOX Business that around 300 bidders were in attendance.

"To me, art's an amazing category, and what's better than sports art? That's what trading cards really is – art and sports," Rubin said to FOX Business. "Sotheby's is such an incredible company, and when they said, ‘Lets get Fanatics and Soethby’s together, and bring art collectors and the best of Sotheby's and Fanatics together,' it was a no-brainer."

A Robert Clemente card stole the show, though – a rare 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente Rookie Card PSA 9 sold for $840,000, marking it as the most valuable card sold in the auction. A Shohei Ohtani card sold for $336,000, the most ever for a card of the soon-to-be three-time MVP.

Kraft and Brady have seemed to patch up any prior beef following the former quarterback's departure from New England – he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency in 2020 after 20 seasons with the Pats.

Brady, Kraft and Bill Belichick were together for Brady's induction into the team's Hall of Fame earlier this year. With New England, Brady won six Super Bowls and five MVP Awards.

