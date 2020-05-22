Patrick Ewing tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalized

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

NBA legend and Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, the school announced Friday.

The former New York Knicks star is in isolation and receiving treatment at a local hospital, Georgetown said in a statement. Ewing opted to disclose this illness to raise awareness regarding the dangers of COVID-19 as states around the country relax stay-at-home restrictions.

TOM BRADY, LEBRON JAMES JOIN APPLE+TV FOR 'GREATNESS CODE' SERIES

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” Ewing said in a statement. “Now more than ever, I want to thank the health care workers and everyone on the front lines. I will be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing, 57, has served as head basketball coach at Georgetown since 2017. No one else in the school’s basketball program has tested positive to date, the school said.

ESPN REVEALS TOM BRADY DOCUSERIES AFTER 'THE LAST DANCE' SUCCESS

A 7-foot center, Ewing was a dominant force in the NBA in the late 1980s and 1990s. Ewing was an 11-time NBA All-Star during a lengthy career with the Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.

Prior to his hiring at Georgetown, Ewing spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach with four NBA teams. He was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ewing earned more than $118 million in total salary during his NBA career, according to Spotrac.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM