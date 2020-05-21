ESPN reveals Tom Brady docuseries after 'The Last Dance' scores with fans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will star in an ESPN documentary series about his life and career in 2021 as the cable sports network looks to replicate the runaway success of its Michael Jordan retrospective “The Last Dance.”

Continue Reading Below

The nine-part series is called “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” ESPN announced on Thursday. The network released an 80-second trailer featuring moments from Brady’s personal and professional life.

TOM BRADY, LEBRON JAMES JOIN APPLE+TV FOR 'GREATNESS CODE' SERIES

The show is co-produced by Brady’s newly formed media company, 199 Productions, and filmmaker Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports. Key highlights from “Man in the Arena” will include all nine of Brady’s Super Bowl appearances.

"Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level,” Connor Schell, ESPN’s executive vice president of content, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them.”

KOBE BRYANT'S WIFE VANESSA INHERITED MASSIVE STAKE IN STARTUP, FOUNDER SAYS

Brady, 42, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason. He spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots.

“Man in the Arena” is one of at least two series about Brady’s life that are in development. The six-time Super Bowl champion will be featured in an episode of “Greatness Code,” a docuseries set to debut on Apple TV+ this summer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Deadline was first to report the ESPN series.

ESPN revealed its collaboration with Brady just days after the conclusion of “The Last Dance,” which tracked Jordan’s career with an emphasis on his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The series was the most-watched original documentary in ESPN’s history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM