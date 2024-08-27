Panthers' Bryce Young to be on limited-edition Bodyarmor bottle

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed an endorsement deal with the Bodyarmor sports drink brand when he first entered the league, and ahead of his second season, his relationship is being taken to another level.

Bodyarmor is releasing limited-edition bottles with his likeness. Young will be on the blue raspberry flavor of the sports drink starting next month.

"Something that really means a lot to me," Young told FOX Business of his relationship with Bodyarmor. "I’m really proud of just being where I’m at, being an athlete and trying to be at my best; just putting the best stuff in my body and being hydrated is something that’s really big for me throughout the season.

"We’re always pushing ourselves really hard, so making sure that I’m hydrated to the best that I can … I definitely pride myself in what I put in my body. So, just having real hydration, using real flavors and ingredients, that’s all stuff that I’m super proud to be a part of."

Young said his relationship is "definitely a dream come true" and never would have guessed to be with a company that has worked with many great athletes across all sports, including Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell, NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and World Cup legend Alex Morgan.

The late Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant was also an investor in Bodyarmor early in the company’s history.

"It’s definitely a huge honor," Young told FOX Business. "Just to be in that company, to be in that same breath, is definitely a blessing. For me to be a part of something that I believe in, something that I use all the time, that is a part of my routine that I feel like gives me such an edge, and just to be authentic and use something that I believe in, is something I like to do in general."

Young’s official start to year 2 begins on Sept. 8 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.