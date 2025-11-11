Paige Bueckers lands exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics after WNBA Rookie of the Year season

Fanatics has brought in another superstar athlete as an exclusive memorabilia partner.

Fanatics announced Wednesday that WNBA star Paige Bueckers, the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings in 2025, agreed to an exclusive, multiyear autographed memorabilia partnership, becoming the latest athlete to join the Fanatics Authentic division.

This deal is Bueckers’ first exclusive memorabilia partnership.

"Partnering with Fanatics is a game-changer for me," Bueckers said in a statement. "They’re the clear leader in the memorabilia industry and understand what matters most – the relationship between athletes and their fans. I couldn’t be more excited to work together, create incredible products, and continue to elevate women athletes and our game to new levels while building stronger connections for fans and collectors everywhere."

The partnership will provide fans with memorabilia and collectibles not only from Bueckers’ early days in the WNBA but also from her time starring for the UConn Huskies. This will include autographed and inscribed basketballs, jerseys, photos, shoes and select game-used equipment.

"Paige represents the future of women’s basketball, and we’re thrilled to bring fans closer to her and her remarkable journey through this exclusive partnership," Fanatics Executive Vice President Victor Shaffer said in a statement. "Fanatics is proud to celebrate the incredible moments from throughout her career and work closely together as she builds a legacy that extends far beyond the basketball court."

The partnership will also impact what matters most to Bueckers, as Fanatics will make a significant annual donation to the Paige Bueckers Foundation.

Bueckers’ foundation focuses on creating opportunity and promoting justice across four primary areas: sport, creative, economic and food equity, and wellness.

Bueckers, 24, joins fellow female sports stars who have partnered with Fanatics Authentic, including New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and USC phenom JuJu Watkins, who many project to be a future No. 1 overall selection in the WNBA Draft as well.

Fanatics Authentic has also partnered with Tom Brady, Jayson Tatum, Victor Wembanyama, Paul Skenes, Jayden Daniels and Harry Kane.

Bueckers recently won the 2025 Rookie of the Year Award, averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc. Accolades are nothing new for her. In high school, she was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Athlete of the Year.

At UConn, Bueckers became the first freshman to sweep the game’s most prestigious awards — the Wooden Award, Naismith Award, AP National Player of the Year and USBWA National Player of the Year.

Bueckers faced adversity just before her junior season when she tore her ACL in August 2022, forcing her to miss the entire 2022-23 campaign. She sustained the injury during a pickup basketball game but returned strong the following season.

Bueckers could have left Geno Auriemma’s program after the 2023-24 season, but she decided to stay with some unfinished business — she wanted a national title. That’s exactly what the Huskies earned in 2024-25, and Bueckers set the school record for most points scored in NCAA Tournament games throughout her career in the process.

Her professional career has only just begun, and some of her greatest moments will now be available exclusively through Fanatics as she hunts for more accolades — and, more importantly, WNBA titles — for years to come.