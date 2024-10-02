NHL star Connor Bedard joins legends like Tom Brady, Aaron Judge with exclusive Fanatics memorabilia deal

Like many sports greats before him, Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard has joined Fanatics for an exclusive memorabilia and collectibles partnership.

Tom Brady, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and fellow hockey stars Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews have all joined Fanatics Authentic.

Bedard, the 2023 No. 1 overall selection in the NHL Draft and 2024 Calder Trophy winner as the top rookie in the league, explained his excitement about joining Fanatics’ roster of great athletes with this deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Getting to know their group and learn about all the work they put into creating really special memorabilia for fans has been awesome. As the season gets underway, I’m looking forward to sharing what we are releasing together," he said.

Under this deal, Fanatics is now the sole distributor of Bedard’s officially licensed memorabilia and collectibles, which are highly sought. Everything from authentic jerseys, to gloves, sticks, pucks and photos will all be marketed through Fanatics.

Fanatics will also have game-used equipment from Blackhawks contests, All-Star Games and more.

BLACKHAWKS STAR CONNOR BEDARD REACHES HISTORIC MILESTONE LAST ACHIEVED IN 1944

"Connor Bedard is one of the NHL’s emerging superstars, and Fanatics is thrilled to welcome him to our team," Fanatics Executive Vice President Victor Shaffer said in a statement.

"After a stellar rookie season, he has quickly become a fan favorite, and we look forward to providing hockey fans everywhere with unprecedented access to a premier assortment of his autographs, collectibles and game-worn products."

Along with the announcement, Fanatics Authentic dropped a post on X that showed Bedard signing pucks, jerseys and more, which hockey fans can now buy.

Bedard has unquestionable talent, breaking out as an 18-year-old stud for Chicago last season. Over 68 games, he had 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Bedard’s career trajectory expected to rise as he gets more acclimated to the league, his memorabilia could be worth a lot one day, making it a hot commodity for collectors and fans.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.