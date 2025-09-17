MLB star Paul Skenes lands exclusive memorabilia partnership with Fanatics

One of the biggest names in MLB has joined Fanatics in an exclusive memorabilia partnership.

Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ ace, and Fanatics announced the landmark partnership on Thursday, as he joins some of the biggest names in sports in a similar deal under the company’s memorabilia and collectibles division, Fanatics Authentic.

Fanatics will now be the sole distributor of Skenes’ full portfolio of officially licensed memorabilia, which includes autographed and inscribed baseballs, jerseys, hats, photos and more. There will also be an assortment of game-used equipment from his young career, which will only accumulate as he continues to stifle hitters in the big leagues.

Also, Skenes’ memorabilia will be featured in "Under Wraps," which is Fanatics Authentic’s product line. It will offer fans an array of officially licensed memorabilia in a mystery format, including their "Emanate" line, which features signed photos where distinct color variants signify each item’s limited-edition status and rarity.

"Paul Skenes has quickly become one of baseball’s most popular stars, and Fanatics is thrilled to be working together," Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer said in a press release obtained by FOX Business.

"What makes this partnership so exciting is that it’s the perfect match between a player of Paul’s caliber, who has taken the sport by storm, and the exclusive memorabilia and collectibles to celebrate his accomplishments that will become treasured pieces by fans and collectors of all ages."

Skenes is the latest addition to Fanatics’ roster of high-profile athletes who have partnered with the company on exclusive memorabilia deals. Among them are Tom Brady, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Auston Matthews, Victor Wembanyama, Harry Kane, Sabrina Ionescu and JuJu Watkins, among others.

Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, vaulted himself into the argument for being one of the best pitchers in the league after making his debut in May 2024. Skenes became the only pitcher, and one of five MLB players ever, to start in the All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons.

Skenes pitched to a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts (133.0 innings) with the Pirates last season to win the National League Rookie of the Year. This season, Skenes is a favorite to secure the National League Cy Young Award as he leads the NL in ERA (2.03), starts (31), strikeouts (209) and ERA+ (210). He owns the best WAR (7.2) among pitchers in MLB, and he’s second on the overall list, with Judge being the only one in front of him (8.4).

