Ohio State's Quinn Ewers racks up another NIL deal without playing a down: reports

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers has yet to take a snap in a college football game but reportedly racked up another endorsement deal.

Ewers, a five-star quarterback from Texas who skipped his senior year of high school to attend Ohio State so he can profit off the NCAA’s name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, signed an endorsement deal with GT Sports Marketing (GTSM), the Action Network reported Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The deal between Ewers and the athlete autograph giant is for three years and is worth $1.4 million, according to ESPN.

Ewers made his first endorsement signing last month with Holy Kombucha. He has yet to officially announce the reported partnership with the sports marketing firm.

BRAVES SIGN 2 COLLEGE ATHLETES TO NIL DEALS IN MLB FIRST

He skipped his senior year with Southlake Carroll High School to get a jumpstart with the Buckeyes.

Ewers’ parents, Curtis and Kristen, wanted Quinn to stay in school, but the state’s UIL informed the family that if he made money off his name, image and likeness, it would violate the state’s legislation on NIL. Ewers wouldn’t have been able to sign with any companies until he was done playing sports in high school.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In two seasons as a starter at Southlake Carroll, Ewers threw for 6,445 passing yards and 73 touchdowns. Ewers’ decision to skip out on his senior year of high school may be the first of what is to come for future top athletes.

Fox Business’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.