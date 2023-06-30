Nike to relaunch Kobe Bryant's signature shoe line

Nike is bringing back one of its most successful shoe lines.

The brand on Friday announced it is reviving Kobe Bryant's signature shoe line.

"It’s going to be an exciting summer, as we set the stage to relaunch the Kobe brand in advance of Kobe Day on Aug. 24," Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said, via Front Office Sports.

The date of the revival corresponds with Bryant's two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, in his illustrious NBA career — Aug. 24 is one day after what would be his 45th birthday.

Bryant signed with Nike in 2003, and the relationship continued until 2021. Last year, his estate and Nike restarted their partnership.

The line is also expected to honor Bryant's daughter, Gianna, who died alongside her father as well as seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.

In honor of Gianna's birthday in May, Bryant's widow, Vanessa, teamed up with the Kobe team at Nike to put together the Kobe IV Protro Mambacita sneaker, which is an ode to Gianna's legacy.

"It was important for all of us to celebrate Gigi’s life within these Kobe designs," Vanessa said at the time.

Bryant was selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac before the start of the 1996-97 season. It proved to be one of the most important trades in NBA history.

Bryant would help lead the Lakers to five NBA championships and was a part of one of the greatest NBA dynasties, alongside center Shaquille O’Neal. Bryant and O’Neal won three straight NBA titles from 2000 to 2002. Bryant then won two rings with big man Pau Gasol in 2009 and 2010.

He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team selection, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.