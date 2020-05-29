Three of the NHL's five highest-paid players are members of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Under the NHL's labor agreement, players can earn up to 20 percent of the salary cap. With the upper limit of the salary cap set at $81.5 million for the 2019-20 season, players can earn a maximum of $16.3 million.

HOW MUCH DO NHL PLAYERS EARN?

It's unclear if the coronavirus pandemic will have a long-term impact on player salaries. The NHL continued to pay its players after suspending the 2019-20 season on March 13.

FOX Business breaks down the NHL's highest-paid players below, according to data from Spotrac.

Mitch Marner, winger, Toronto Maple Leafs

2019-20 cash earnings: $16 million

Auston Matthews, center, Toronto Maple Leafs

2019-20 cash earnings: $15.91 million

John Tavares, center, Toronto Maple Leafs

2019-20 cash earnings: $15.9 million

Carey Price, goaltender, Montreal Canadiens

2019-20 cash earnings: $15 million

Erik Karlsson, defenseman, San Jose Sharks

2019-20 cash earnings: $14.5 million

