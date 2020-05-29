Expand / Collapse search
NHL

The NHL's highest-paid players

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner tops the list

By FOXBusiness
Three of the NHL's five highest-paid players are members of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Under the NHL's labor agreement, players can earn up to 20 percent of the salary cap. With the upper limit of the salary cap set at $81.5 million for the 2019-20 season, players can earn a maximum of $16.3 million.

HOW MUCH DO NHL PLAYERS EARN?

It's unclear if the coronavirus pandemic will have a long-term impact on player salaries. The NHL continued to pay its players after suspending the 2019-20 season on March 13.

FOX Business breaks down the NHL's highest-paid players below, according to data from Spotrac.

MLB'S BIGGEST CONTRACTS BY OVERALL VALUE

Mitch Marner, winger, Toronto Maple Leafs

2019-20 cash earnings: $16 million

Mitchell Marner during warmup before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 29, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Auston Matthews, center, Toronto Maple Leafs

2019-20 cash earnings: $15.91 million

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the NHL regular season hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

John Tavares, center, Toronto Maple Leafs

2019-20 cash earnings: $15.9 million

John Tavares (91) of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at the Scotiabank Arena on March 10, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Carey Price, goaltender, Montreal Canadiens

2019-20 cash earnings: $15 million

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) pours water on his head during the Dallas Stars versus the Montreal Canadiens game on Feb. 15, 2020, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Erik Karlsson, defenseman, San Jose Sharks

2019-20 cash earnings: $14.5 million

Erik Karlsson (65) of the San Jose Sharks looks on during a first-period stoppage in play against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place on Feb.14, 2020, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

