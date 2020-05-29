The NHL's highest-paid players
Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner tops the list
Three of the NHL's five highest-paid players are members of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Under the NHL's labor agreement, players can earn up to 20 percent of the salary cap. With the upper limit of the salary cap set at $81.5 million for the 2019-20 season, players can earn a maximum of $16.3 million.
It's unclear if the coronavirus pandemic will have a long-term impact on player salaries. The NHL continued to pay its players after suspending the 2019-20 season on March 13.
FOX Business breaks down the NHL's highest-paid players below, according to data from Spotrac.
Mitch Marner, winger, Toronto Maple Leafs
2019-20 cash earnings: $16 million
Auston Matthews, center, Toronto Maple Leafs
2019-20 cash earnings: $15.91 million
John Tavares, center, Toronto Maple Leafs
2019-20 cash earnings: $15.9 million
Carey Price, goaltender, Montreal Canadiens
2019-20 cash earnings: $15 million
Erik Karlsson, defenseman, San Jose Sharks
2019-20 cash earnings: $14.5 million