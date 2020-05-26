MLB's biggest contracts by overall value
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a major impact on player compensation during the 2020 season
Major League Baseball's biggest contracts are among the most valuable deals in all of sports.
Continue Reading Below
Under normal circumstances, MLB player contracts aren’t limited by a salary cap. The deals are also fully guaranteed for their full term.
MLB WITHOUT FANS? WHY MIKE TROUT ENDORSES BASEBALL'S NEW NORMAL
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a major impact on player compensation during the 2020 season. MLB owners have proposed a system that would result in significant pay cuts that would reflect the league’s reduced income without fans in attendance at games.
Under the owners’ proposal, a player with a $35 million salary would earn about $7.8 million for the 2020 season. The MLB Players Association wants players to be paid on a prorated basis, with original 2020 salaries serving as the starting point.
WHO IS MLB COMMISSIONER ROBERT MANFRED?
FOX Business breaks down MLB’s biggest contracts by overall value:
Mike Trout, outfielder, Los Angeles Angels
Contract: 12 years, $426.5 million
Average annual pay: $35.5 million
Bryce Harper, outfielder, Philadelphia Phillies
Contract: 13 years, $330 million
Average annual pay: $25.4 million
Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder, New York Yankees
Contract: 13 years, $325 million
Average annual pay: $25 million
Gerrit Cole, starting pitcher, New York Yankees
Contract: Nine years, $324 million
Average annual pay: $36 million
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Manny Machado, third baseman, San Diego Padres
Contract: 10 years, $300 million
Average annual pay: $30 million