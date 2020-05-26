Major League Baseball's biggest contracts are among the most valuable deals in all of sports.

Continue Reading Below

Under normal circumstances, MLB player contracts aren’t limited by a salary cap. The deals are also fully guaranteed for their full term.

MLB WITHOUT FANS? WHY MIKE TROUT ENDORSES BASEBALL'S NEW NORMAL

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a major impact on player compensation during the 2020 season. MLB owners have proposed a system that would result in significant pay cuts that would reflect the league’s reduced income without fans in attendance at games.

Under the owners’ proposal, a player with a $35 million salary would earn about $7.8 million for the 2020 season. The MLB Players Association wants players to be paid on a prorated basis, with original 2020 salaries serving as the starting point.

WHO IS MLB COMMISSIONER ROBERT MANFRED?

FOX Business breaks down MLB’s biggest contracts by overall value:

Mike Trout, outfielder, Los Angeles Angels

Contract: 12 years, $426.5 million

Average annual pay: $35.5 million

Bryce Harper, outfielder, Philadelphia Phillies

Contract: 13 years, $330 million

Average annual pay: $25.4 million

Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder, New York Yankees

Contract: 13 years, $325 million

Average annual pay: $25 million

Gerrit Cole, starting pitcher, New York Yankees

Contract: Nine years, $324 million

Average annual pay: $36 million

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Manny Machado, third baseman, San Diego Padres

Contract: 10 years, $300 million

Average annual pay: $30 million

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM