MLB's biggest contracts by overall value

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a major impact on player compensation during the 2020 season

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino breaks news on the MLB reportedly moving away from its 50-50 straight revenue sharing plan with players. Gasparino later discusses the New York Stock Exchange floor partially reopening on Tuesday and how Wall Street firms are reacting to it.video

MLB moving toward new payment system with players: Report

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino breaks news on the MLB reportedly moving away from its 50-50 straight revenue sharing plan with players. Gasparino later discusses the New York Stock Exchange floor partially reopening on Tuesday and how Wall Street firms are reacting to it.

Major League Baseball's biggest contracts are among the most valuable deals in all of sports.

Under normal circumstances, MLB player contracts aren’t limited by a salary cap. The deals are also fully guaranteed for their full term.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a major impact on player compensation during the 2020 season. MLB owners have proposed a system that would result in significant pay cuts that would reflect the league’s reduced income without fans in attendance at games.

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino MLB team owners are still confident players will eventually agree to a revenue split despite pushback. Video

Under the owners’ proposal, a player with a $35 million salary would earn about $7.8 million for the 2020 season. The MLB Players Association wants players to be paid on a prorated basis, with original 2020 salaries serving as the starting point.

FOX Business breaks down MLB’s biggest contracts by overall value:

Mike Trout, outfielder, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels bats during a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Contract: 12 years, $426.5 million

Average annual pay: $35.5 million

Bryce Harper, outfielder, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs back to the dugout in the middle of the fourth inning during a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Spectrum Field on March 05, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo b

Contract: 13 years, $330 million

Average annual pay: $25.4 million

Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder, New York Yankees

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo

Contract: 13 years, $325 million

Average annual pay: $25 million

Gerrit Cole, starting pitcher, New York Yankees

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning during the spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Steinbrenner Field on February 24, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Bro

Contract: Nine years, $324 million

Average annual pay: $36 million

Manny Machado, third baseman, San Diego Padres

PEORIA, ARIZONA - MARCH 05: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres fields a ball during a Cactus League spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Peoria Stadium on March 05, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty

Contract: 10 years, $300 million

Average annual pay: $30 million

