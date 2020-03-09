How much do NHL players earn?

The earning potential of every National Hockey League player, from first-year fringe players to superstars, is clearly outlined by the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.

Under the NHL’s labor deal, teams must negotiate with players within the bounds of pre-established minimum and maximum salaries. Like the NFL and the NBA, the NHL also makes use of a salary cap for all teams.

The NHL’s minimum salary for the 2019-20 season is $700,000. The maximum salary is determined through calculations tied to the salary cap.

Top NHL players can earn a maximum of 20 percent of the salary cap. With the upper limit of the salary cap set at $81.5 million for the 2019-20 season, players can earn a maximum of $16.3 million.

Currently, the NHL’s highest-paid player is Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner, who is earning $16 million this season. His teammates, centers Auston Matthews and John Tavares, rank second and third at $15.91 million and $15.9 million, respectively.

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr, who last played in the league in 2018, earned $135 million during his career and ranks as the highest-paid player in history. Among active players, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby ranks first with roughly $128 million in career earnings.

