NFL and X renew partnership to continue bringing football content to social media platform

The NFL and X have been partnered since 2013

The NFL and X, formally known as Twitter, have renewed their content partnership with a new multiyear agreement, the social media platform announced Monday. 

The partnership, which was renewed for three years under this new deal, dates back to 2013. 

"X will continue to delight users with NFL in-progress game highlights including all touchdown moments after they happen in the game," the statement read. 

NFL logo is seen on the field

The NFL logo on the field at Hard Rock Stadium prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The multiyear deal will also have the NFL and X providing "more custom content for brands to sponsor in the form of co-branded highlights, sponsored Spaces, polls and other creative formats."

It’s no secret the NFL is talked about in the millions on X, and the NFL Draft that happened this past weekend is a prime example of that. 

Whether it’s NFL Insiders breaking Draft picks before Commissioner Roger Goodell reads them, or expert analysis after teams choose their rookies, X is a platform that continues to be a hub for football discussion. 

Twitter and X logos

Twitter's official account page is seen displayed on a smartphone in this photo illustration. (Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There were over 1 million posts about the NFL on X, with over 806 million impressions and 89 million video views," X Data reports. 

And that’s only the NFL Draft. Free agency acquisitions, franchise tags and more dominate X discussions during the offseason, and training camp will be a place where fans can get up-to-date information from reporters on the ground for their favorite team’s practices leading up to the 2024 season. 

The NFL and X logos side by side

The NFL and X have renewed their partnership, which dates back to 2013, to continue bringing football content to the social media platform. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

No matter what time of the year it is for the league, the NFL will always be prevalent on X.

