NFL-themed slot machines to make debut on Vegas strip

NFL-themed slot machines will make their debut in Las Vegas casinos when football season starts in September, Aristocrat Gaming announced Thursday.

The Australian casino game manufacturer has partnered with the NFL for the new NFL Super Bowl Jackpots game — a license agreement that demonstrates just how far the NFL has come since the Supreme Court paved the way for legalized sports betting.

Prior to the 2018 court decision, the NFL was a staunch opponent of allowing people to bet legally on its games. In the years since, the organization has cashed in on sports betting by sharing NFL trademarks and data with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel. Now, the NFL will slap its logo on slot machines all over Las Vegas as part of a multiyear agreement with Aristocrat Gaming struck in 2021, the company said in a news release.

"Today, we are thrilled to debut the first look of the new NFL-licensed slot machines, which will provide an innovative entertainment experience for millions of NFL fans who enjoy the fun of casino gaming," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "We are changing the game with this first-of-its-kind slot machine, offering fans the ability to customize the experience by selecting their favorite team in any casino they choose to play."

According to the release, NFL Super Bowl Jackpots is the first of several games that will be unveiled over time as part of the agreement.

The slots game will have a $1 million progressive jackpot, where permitted, and will entertain players with six licensed "fan-favorite stadium anthems" during play. A progressive jackpot increases each time people play until someone wins. More slot games to come in 2024 include Overtime Cash, Super Bowl Link, NFL Kickoff, Winning Drive and Rings of Victory — with each inspired by a different aspect of NFL gameplay.

"The unveiling of the first NFL-themed slot machines represents an opportunity to bring the League closer to our fans in a new area," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL. "We have valued collaborating with Aristocrat to bring their vision and responsible gaming resources to fans during the 2023 NFL season and beyond."

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited, a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming designs, manufactures and distributes Class III games like slot machines.

A Florida woman hit the jackpot on an Aristocrat Games machine twice in the span of a few weeks last year, taking home more than $2 million.