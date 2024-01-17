Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski backs California's proposed ban on youth tackle football: 'It's fair'

The California State Committee on Sports voted to advance a bill that would ban kids under 12 years old from playing tackle football.

While California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed the measure, Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski expressed his support for the proposal.

"I think it's a fair proposal, and I'm for it," Gronkowski said during an appearance on "The Claman Countdown," Wednesday.

"I love the game of football, and I love that these kids want to play the game of football. But to play the game of football at such a young age, I think is a little dangerous," he continued.

In a statement to Politico late Tuesday night, California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that he will not sign legislation that bans tackle football.

"I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our young athletes, but an outright ban is not the answer," he said.

Gronkowski offered alternative solutions, arguing that more marketing should be done for flag football.

"What I would propose and what I think should be marketed out there more is flag football. These kids should be playing flag football. You can still garner the attention of the game of football. You can still also learn the game of football. You can also develop your skills of the game of football through flag football," Gronkowski explained to FOX Business' Liz Claman.

"Flag football is fun to play. I loved playing flag when I was growing up. To have flag football for kids under 12, I think is an excellent idea, and I think they shouldn't be playing tackle football or the real game of football until about seventh grade, once their body and bias have developed," he continued.

Gronkowski participated in other sports such as basketball, baseball, and hockey, but did not take up football until he was in seventh grade.

"I was playing all the other sports as well basketball, hockey, baseball. And I believe if you play multiple sports it develops your skills in every category that you need to develop your skills for whatever sport you want to play in the future," he concluded.