Giants' Saquon Barkley, Tommy DeVito to hit golf course together for 1st time in Marriott Bonvoy partnership

New York Giants Saquon Barkley and Tommy DeVito have been unable to golf with one another during their short time playing for the team together, but that drought is coming to an end.

The two Giants may not be playing at Allegiant Stadium in this year's Super Bowl, but they’re still up for making memories with two fans during the week leading up to the game.

Barkley and DeVito partnered with Marriott Bonvoy and helped the company launch Marriott Bonvoy Moments to help give two Marriott Bonvoy members the golf getaway of a lifetime.

The package includes a private tee time on a Las Vegas golf course with both Giants players, premier hospitality through the weekend, access to a Marriott Bonvoy party and tickets to the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Members can bid using points on the Marriot Bonvoy Moments website. The bidding ends Jan. 26.

"We’re gonna find out on that day," DeVito told Fox Business when asked who is better on the course between him and Barkley. "We talked about it before. We had never actually golfed together. This is going to be our first time. I know (Barkley) was just saying he hasn’t started swinging yet. I haven’t either, so I’m gonna make sure I get in the (simulator).

"But make sure I get right because people see us on the field. We’re very competitive. But this is gonna be a whole nother ballgame. Whoever is gonna be happening with us is gonna be in for it. I can hear a lot of smack talk. It’s going to be high energy, very competitive, a lot of laughs. It’ll be a lot of fun, though."

Barkley added that he knows how to spot a ringer, and if there is one in the group, that player will be on his team.

The winners will stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Feb. 7-12.