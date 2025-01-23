NFL legend Eli Manning reveals bourbon partnership with Knob Creek ahead of Super Bowl in New Orleans

NFL legend and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has teamed up with Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey brand Knob Creek to offer Super Bowl fans a limited-edition bottle ahead of game day on Feb. 9.

Manning, opposite Knob Creek’s master distillers Fred Noe and Freddie Noe, personally selected Eli Manning’s 2025 Bold Pick, a single barrel bourbon.

"I got to go down to Kentucky and handpick this bourbon," Manning told FOX Business.

However, the whiskey aisle in your local stores will probably be bare of this booze as the release is exclusive to locations special to the Super Bowl champion himself — the New York Metro area where Manning played professionally, his hometown of New Orleans and sports hub Los Angeles.

The youngest Manning brother expressed his pleasure in collaborating with the Noe father-and-son duo to craft a unique flavor while diving deep into the history of the brand.

"It was an unbelievable experience," Manning said.

Bold Pick is said to taste of toffee, honey, dark stone fruit with hints of dark chocolate and finish with spicy cinnamon, black pepper, brown sugar and espresso.

"It's just perfect for celebrating the big moments and wins in your life," Manning said.

Frigid weather conditions in the South, Midwest and East and Sunday football are the perfect excuse to stay inside and sip Bold Pick on the rocks, according to Manning.

Manning’s Bold Pick is "patiently aged for a minimum of nine years in American white oak barrels," according to a Knob Creek press release provided to FOX Business.

The suggested retail price is $59.99.

Manning, with his older brother and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, will return to the action-packed Pro Bowl as head coach again this year.

"It's been a lot of fun coaching the Pro Bowl these last two years," Manning said. "Especially beating Peyton these last two years."

The two-time Super Bowl champion will coach the NFC contingent, while Peyton will team up with the AFC, aiming to end Eli's winning streak on Feb. 2, a week before Super Bowl LIX.

"I know Peyton's been studying," Manning said. "He’s brought in experts on all these skills challenges to try to get some extra information."

As for the Super Bowl, the Manning family will be together in New Orleans on game day, where they will stay with their parents.

"I don't even have to get a hotel," Manning said. "We’ll probably be on Bourbon Street, so it's a good opportunity to drink a little Knob’s Creek bourbon as well."