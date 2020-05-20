Peyton, Eli Manning launch premium bourbon Sweetens Cove at $200 a bottle

NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning are getting into the celebrity liquor business with the launch of Sweetens Cove bourbon, a top-shelf brand set to hit virtual shelves in the Volunteer State on Tuesday.

The Manning brothers, former tennis star Andy Roddick and famed broadcaster Jim Nantz lead a group of 40 investors in the 13-year cask-aged Tennessee bourbon brand. Just 500 bottles will be available for sale online.

“I’ll be honest, I’m not an expert. I still am a beer drinker—that’s been an authentic relationship going back to growing up in New Orleans, where you grow up pretty fast,” Peyton Manning told Esquire regarding his experience with bourbon. “My dad [former NFL quarterback Archie Manning] was a beer drinker, and I followed that suit. Like a lot of things I’ve done, it's ‘Let’s go find a great team.’”

At first, only Tennessee residents will be able to buy the $200 bottles. Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon will gradually appear on shelves in Nashville and other cities in the coming months, The Tennessean reported. A portion of initial sales will be donated to various charities, including COVID-19 and tornado relief efforts.

The bourbon brand draws its name from the famed Sweetens Cove Golf Course in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, which Manning and his business partners own. Tradition at the nine-hole course calls for first-time players to take a shot of whiskey before teeing off.

“The friends have been inspired by this special place, the unique traditions and the love of Tennessee that comes to life with every visit. So, they set out to create a Bourbon that is much like the spirit of Sweetens – artisan, premium and to be discovered,” the Sweetens Cove Spirits website says.

The Mannings and their fellow investors plan to expand the brand to Georgia and, eventually, nationwide through online sales.

Peyton Manning will show off his golf skills alongside former NFL rival Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Sunday in "The Match: Champions for Charity." Money raised from the nationally televised event will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

