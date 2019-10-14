FOX Sports, Facebook Watch partner to bring new NFL, Liga MX programming

FOX Sports is offering greater viewership opportunities on the Facebook Watch social media channel. The original content from FOX Sports, including football and fútbol.

Facebook Watch will feature weekly programming from some of FOX Sports most popular properties. The platform will serve as an extension of live broadcasts to create greater depth of content that will include the NFL, FS1’s coverage of Mexican soccer as well as sports wagering.

“We’re excited to engage our loyal fans with these exclusive, original interactive shows featuring several of FOX Sports’ most dynamic and recognizable talent,” said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Digital at FOX Sports, in a statement on the Facebook Watch initiative.

“Our content has thrived on Facebook Watch, and we look forward to extending our successful relationship on the platform.”

On Sunday nights, there will be a FOX Football Update show. Then, FOX Football Sunday will host a Monday offering that will allow fans to “ask questions of our Hall of Fame football talent: Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Tony Gonzalez and Curt Menefee.”

Popular FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd, who has a national show on FOX Sports Radio and shows on FS1, will host “The People vs Colin Cowherd," which will stream three times a week and will heavily touch on sports wagering topics.

There will also be content created around Liga MX, the first division of soccer in Mexico. Soccer is a big part of the FS1 and FS2 offerings and has done well on digital platforms. In addition to the Mexican league, the over-the-air channels also broadcast MLS, Germany’s Bundesliga as well as international soccer such as the World Cup.

Streaming live events has done well for FOX Sports in the past. Last summer during the Women’s World Cup, the United States-England semifinal match averaged 361,000 views per minute, which was during the workday for most of the viewership. The championship game, played on a Sunday morning and won by the United States, averaged 289,000 viewers per minute.

The NFC Championship Game last year averaged 468,085 viewers per minute on FOX’s platforms. This trails only the 2018 men’s World Cup final which had a 500,000 average viewers per minute.