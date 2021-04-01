New York Yankees will see ‘old’ stadium atmosphere when time is right: George Steinbrenner IV

Steinbrenner Racing president and CEO George Steinbrenner IV, the grandson of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Opening Day for the MLB’s 2021 season, that the stadium will return to its “old” atmosphere depending on how COVID-19 progresses with vaccines rolling out and states reopening.

GEORGE STEINBRENNER IV: "Well, you know, up in New York, we've been working a lot with the state of New York on their regulations and we'll be opening at 20% capacity. In terms of 100% [capacity], you know, that's the Rangers business. And they're working with the state of Texas. So, you know, as... The Yankee organization... we're working with the state and with the city and trying to open as safely and as responsibly as possible...

I think it has a lot to do with how each, especially each individual state, how things progress in terms of vaccines and reopening, I think, you know, in terms of everything coming back, you know, ... when it comes to time and when it's allowed, you know, the people of New York City will show back up and and the Yankees will, I think, be back to... it'll be back to the old Yankee Stadium atmosphere when the time is right."

