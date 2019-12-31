New Year's Eve is MMA league's Super Bowl: CEO

One of the mixed martial arts' top leagues is holding its 2019 world championship on New Year's Eve at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

"Before the ball drops, this is part of a new tradition of this holiday," Professional Fighters League CEO Peter Murray told FOX Business' Cheryl Casone on Tuesday. "No different than the NFL has done a great job owning Thanksgiving, the NBA on Christmas, [and New Year's Day] bowl games in the college space. It's great to end the year with sporting events."

Murray called the six world title fights in one night with $6 million up for grabs "unprecedented."

"Dreams will be fulfilled tonight," Murray said. "Millionaires will be made. And, for us, it's really about delivering that live product around the world. We'll have over 3 million viewers tonight."

Former MMA fighter Randy Couture called the sport "kinetic chess."

"It's a physical sport for sure, but it's become the combative sport for this generation," Couture said. "A hundred years ago, the boxing world champion was the toughest guy on the planet, and now, I think it's the world heavyweight champion in MMA."

The PFL is the first league in the sport to have a regular season, a playoff and a championship, Murray said on "Mornings With Maria."

