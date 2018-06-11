Cheryl Casone joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in September 2007 and currently serves as the co-host of FBN:AM which airs weekdays at 5AM/ET. Casone is also a financial contributor on FOX News Channel (FNC) where she provides weekly job reports.

Casone has multiple years of experience covering finance, business and consumer news. She has reported on the economic impact of war on the economy, consumer fraud, global markets, foreign investment and corporate governance in addition to her work covering the U.S. markets.

Prior to FBN, she worked as a freelance business correspondent for CNN, primarily reporting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and she worked for CBS Newspath as a general assignment reporter. Casone moved to New York to work as an overnight and early morning news anchor for MSNBC and NBC. Previously, she anchored a business show for San Francisco's KRON-TV (MyNetworkTV) and served as a business and general assignment reporter. She began her career at CNX Media on the nationally syndicated program "Travel Update."

Casone has served on the boards of the Associated Press Television and Radio Association, California and Nevada Regional Chapter, and American Women in Radio and Television, San Francisco Chapter. A native of Dallas, TX, Casone graduated from Northern Arizona University.